Students to wear a holster without a gun on campus on Tuesday

Students will be wearing a holster without a gun on campus Tuesday, April 10, in an effort to facilitate discussion about concealed carry. The exercise, which was catalyzed by FGCU student Max Ortengren, is part of the FGCU College Republicans’ Second Amendment Week.

According to Ryan Kennedy, the Public Relations Chair of the FGCU College Republicans, about 10 students are expected to wear an empty holster.

In the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the rallies across the nation that followed, the FGCU College Republicans say that “the conservative youth voice is underrepresented in media.”

“After hearing many people talk about why gun control is needed, we wanted to have this week to give a conservative student perspective,” Kennedy said. “This issue affects all of us, we want to have a dialogue, but we also want our voices to be heard at the same time.”

During the week of events, Bob Levy, co-counsel for the landmark case District of Columbia v. Heller, will be speaking at Cohen Center 247 at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11.

D.C. v. Heller established the precedent for concealed carry in the U.S. The case was argued before the Supreme Court in 2008.

