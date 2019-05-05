Tennis, baseball receive Player of the Week honors

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

Two FGCU athletes were honored with ASUN Player of the Week accolades this week.

Feliksas Sakalauskas of men’s tennis and Eric Gonzalez of baseball both received the honor due to their outstanding performances in matches last week.

Sakalauskas earns his first Player of the Week award after scoring a perfect 3-0 in last week’s tennis matches against Liberty and Kennesaw State, with one of the wins clinching a match for the Eagles against the Owls.

The Lithuania native is one of just two tennis players with an undefeated record in conference singles play, wrapping up the regular season with a 7-0 record.

“Feliksas has had an unbelievable year from the start of the fall through the conference season,” said men’s tennis head coach CJ Weber. “For him to clinch the regular season title for us was really fitting, as well as capping off the ASUN regular season undefeated. He’s an incredibly hard worker and I’m very happy and proud of him. I know he’s hungry for more.”

The second Player of the Week honoree, Gonzalez, received the award due to his leading performance in FGCU’s series win against Kennesaw last weekend.

Gonzalez batted .455 over the weekend, logging two home runs and a team-high six RBIs.

Additionally, Gonzalez reached base in all five games played last week, scoring runs and being credited with a team-high 14 bases.

Overall, he bats .283 on the season with four home runs, 25 RBIs and 24 runs.

“We’re really excited for Eric. He’s worked really hard,” baseball head coach Dave Tollett said. “He’s totally committed to the team and he has spent a lot of time over the past 12-15 days watching film and learning about his swing, which has resulted in him making some good adjustments. He had some big hits for us in the last week and we hope he continues to keep learning and keep getting better, but we’re really pleased with him.”