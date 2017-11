Thanksgiving campus hours

In light of the Thanksgiving break, some places on campus have adjusted their hours accordingly. Check out the adjusted hours before you head out.

Student Services

Aquatics Center:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (subject to change)

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (subject to change)

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

FGCU Bookstore:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

FGCU CAPS:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (subject to change)

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

International Services:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

Library:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Network Services and Helpdesk (BTS):

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

Recreation Center (Alico Arena):

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SOVI Pool:

Wednesday, Nov. CLOSED

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

Student Involvement (Student Government)

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 8 a.m. to 5: 00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

Student health services:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (subject to change)

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

Waterfront:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: CLOSED

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

DINING

Boar’s Head:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

Brahma:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

Burritos and Bowls:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

Chick-Fil-A:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

Dunkin Donuts:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

Einstein Bros. Bagels:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

Jamba Juice:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

Market Place:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

Papa John’s Pizza:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: CLOSED

SOVI Dining:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Starbucks:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 25: CLOSED

Sunday, Nov. 26: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.