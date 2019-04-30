Advertisement

The Basement Podcast: Contemporary Masculinity

Apr 30, 2019

 https://soundcloud.com/fgcueagleradio/the-basement-podcast-contemporary-masculinity

What is masculinity? Dr. Christopher Blakely, Bjorn Atkinson, and Stefan Imbert join Susel to offering what it means to be masculine from a contemporary perspective.

Edited by Tyler Schmauch

