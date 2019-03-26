Advertisement

The Nest loses Wale

By | Mar 25, 2019 | , | 0 |

By Bruno Halpern

Entertainment & Lifestyle Editor

Rapper Wale is not coming to Eagle Nest anymore.

Programming Board announced the co-headliner change earlier today on its social media.

It’s the name of the game, said Austin Oberfrank, PB Director of Concerts. “You cannot let it slow you down, you have just keep moving forward. When planning a concert, you cannot expect everything along the way to run according to plan.”

Sage the Gemini will be the new co-headliner. H​e is a member of The HBK Gang. He is known for his single “Gas Pedal” featuring Iamsu!, which peaked at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Eagle Nest 2019 tickets are on sale in the FGCU Bookstore.

The event will take place Thursday, April 4th.
Student: $25 | Public: $35 | Day of Show: $45 *Limit 2 tickets per FGCU Student ID

