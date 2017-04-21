The Reef housing complex to expand come fall 2017

The Reef, Estero’s newest local housing complex, boasts 14 12-unit apartments and will expand this summer by adding new units.

Move-in day for the new units is set for August 24 and will include four bedroom, two bedroom and five bedroom units.

The Reef is offering early leasing opportunities through social media efforts like Facebook advertisements.

“I am looking forward to seeing how it ties into the rest of the complex,” said Resort and Hospitality Management major Carley Ruff. “It will be fun to see what they make out of the space and how it can benefit the rest of the residents.”

Ruff said that she hopes that more parking spaces come with the new buildings.

Nursing major Grace Garramone is a resident of The Reef because she wanted her own space and a kitchen. Garramone will continue to stay at The Reef because of its closeness to campus and amenities, despite the discovery of mold in many of the buildings.

More than a dozen residents found mold on their belongings including shoes, desks and bags in February 2017.

Parents and students alike were angry because they didn’t understand how this could be a problem when part of the draw of the complex was that it was a new construction. Their frustration grew when The Reef failed to respond to complaints.

According to an email sent by Mark Evans, who handles public relations for The Reef, engineers were sent to identify the source of the mold.

Garramone said she is aware of the mold situation. She has checked her apartment and hasn’t found anything. She has no plans in moving.

“As long as I don’t have it, I am fine with the situation. I’d want it taken care of, but it doesn’t affect me personally like it does some other people. It also didn’t make me want to move out.”