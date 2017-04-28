The return of the Team8 Tour

In 2016, it was the first year of the tour where hundreds of volunteers reached more than 10,000 students through 18 community organizations. Fitness gear, collectively worth $100,000, was also donated to the communities the Team8 Tour stopped in.

“It’s amazing to see how much was accomplished during last year’s Team8 Tour, and we are excited to build upon that success,” said Cal Ripken, baseball Hall of Famer and Ripken Foundation vice chairman, in a press release. “The Team8 Tour has proved the power of like-minded groups combining efforts to make a lasting impact on kids everywhere.”

This year features a set list of eight new cities where the tour will partner with local schools and community organizations in effecting the Healthy Choices, Healthy Children programming of the Ripken Foundation.