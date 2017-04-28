Advertisement

The return of the Team8 Tour

By | Apr 28, 2017 | | 0 |

The Team8 Tour is returning this year and aims to break all the records set by the success of last year’s tour.

The Team8 Tour is a campaign that encourages young Americans to make healthy lifestyle choices, learn critical life lessons and build character to inspire an entire generation to make positive social change.

In 2016, it was the first year of the tour where hundreds of volunteers reached more than 10,000 students through 18 community organizations. Fitness gear, collectively worth $100,000, was also donated to the communities the Team8 Tour stopped in.

“It’s amazing to see how much was accomplished during last year’s Team8 Tour, and we are excited to build upon that success,” said Cal Ripken, baseball Hall of Famer and Ripken Foundation vice chairman, in a press release. “The Team8 Tour has proved the power of like-minded groups combining efforts to make a lasting impact on kids everywhere.”

This year features a set list of eight new cities where the tour will partner with local schools and community organizations in effecting the Healthy Choices, Healthy Children programming of the Ripken Foundation.

The program teaches children, through physical activity, positive and productive life lessons.

Through the Healthy Choices, Healthy Children program, school fitness facilities, food pantries and community gardens will all be expanded or revamped by UnitedHealthcare volunteers in local communities.

The Ripken Foundation will also be providing fitness clinics, which will be aided by volunteers from CBS EcoMedia as well.

The tour kicked off its 2017 campaign April 25 with a two-day stop in Baltimore.

From there, the tour will stop in Immokalee; Greensboro and High Point, North Carolina; Bronx, New York;

Indianapolis, Indiana; Dallas, Texas; and Jersey City, New Jersey.

“We look forward to building on the success of the inaugural Team8 Tour and are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to provide tools for young people to make healthier choices,” said Matt Peterson of UnitedHealthcare Social Responsibility in a press release.

The Team8 Tour is part of UnitedHealthcare’s volunteer initiative, “Do Good. Live Well.” that aims to decrease hunger and obesity while inspiring service and volunteerism.

For more information on the tour, visit www.Team8Tour.com.

Rachel Iacovone

Rachel Iacovone (yah-cuh-voe-nee) is a fourth-year journalism student at Florida Gulf Coast University. She was born and raised in the Sunshine State, which may not be obvious considering her pale skin and less-obvious vitamin D deficiency. Also made less obvious by her skin tone — her Hispanic heritage. She can be found at the Eagle News copydesk or out shooting events around campus with one of her seven camera bodies. She is a self-proclaimed foodie and others-proclaimed hipster, proud Christian and bleeding-heart Liberal and an obvious fan of contradictions.

