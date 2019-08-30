There’s a storm a brewin’

UPDATE: Classes canceled for Tuesday, Sep. 3

According to an email from FGCU, another meeting is planned for Sunday to determine campus status after Tuesday. Housing is expected to remain open. Classes will resume Wednesday, Sep. 4

Out in the Atlantic Ocean is a big, slow-moving storm, and it looks like it’s coming our way.

As of noon on Friday, classes are still on for Tuesday (Monday is Labor day), and we’re still waiting on UPD for updates on any changes.

I’ve been a student at FGCU since 2016, so I was here for Hurricane Irma two years ago. If Hurricane Dorian is anything like Irma, you can expect a couple things to happen.

In 2017, FGCU waited to cancel classes until it was clear that the hurricane was going to have a direct impact on southwest Florida. This is a good move, because why cancel classes if it’s going to be sunny?

Two years ago, the students located in housing were evacuated and moved to sleep in the hallway in Eagle Hall. This was a read-option play made by the university because the initial shelter, in Alico Arena, was needed for the community.

If you are living on campus, I would suggest you go and be with family, leaving the students who are not able to go home to have enough space.

For other tips, fill your car’s gas tank, buy some non-perishable food, get a few gallons of water and hunker down. Invest in a portable battery to keep your phone charged and even a backup battery to power a fan to keep you cool.

If classes do get cancelled, you’ll have plenty of time to get ahead in your classes, so there’s not really an excuse there. Find somewhere with air conditioning, watch a movie, or read a book.

Think of this storm as a time machine to the 1930s.

Most importantly, don’t freak out until we tell you to freak out. Nobody likes a nervous Nellie. Storms like this happen pretty often around here.

Most buildings built after Hurricane Andrew in 1992 were built under a different code, so every building at FGCU can withstand hurricane-force winds.

This post will be updated.