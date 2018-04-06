Advertisement

Select Page

This week in Student Government

By | Apr 6, 2018 | | 0 |

FGCU Student Government met on Tuesday, April 3 for their first meeting under its new administration.

The meeting addressed, and elected the new Senate President for the 2018-2019 school year.

Vice President Nick Deguzman led the meeting as the temporary Senate President along with Treasurer Ted Michel for Senate Secretary.

The meeting began with Student Government’s Chief of Justice swearing in the newly elected Senators for the Student Government’s new administration.

Student Government elected its newest Senate President in the meeting.

Senator Brian Cummings won the position by 30 votes against Senator Dan McKee who received four votes.

Cummings, a Senator for the College of Arts and Science, has served as Student Government’s Legislative Chairman and served on the Document Review Committee. Opposing candidate McKee served Student Government as a Senator and as Appropriations Chair.

During the question and answer session, the candidates were asked series of questions like their experiences with adversity and their plans for the future.

McKee said he struggled with ADHD, having affected his grades and performance in high school, but ultimately perservered against it, which ultimately led him to FGCU and his various leadership roles.

Cummings touched on his struggles with trying to get his fraternity to reach a grade point average of 3.0.

The Senate also appointed a new Pro-Tempore and Secretary. First year in college student, Emma Nichols was appointed unanimously as the Senate’s Secretary for the 2018-2019 school year.

Senators also elected Justine Cusimano unanimously as Senate Pro-Tempore for this year’s administration.

Rate:

About The Author

Alexandra Figares

Related Posts

A movement is brewing

A movement is brewing

March 29, 2018

What’s up with the Campus WiFi?

What’s up with the Campus WiFi?

March 22, 2018

Campus Rec program offers students unique outdoor experiences

Campus Rec program offers students unique outdoor experiences

March 22, 2018

Police Beat: Vehicle search, fake ID, and gas siphoning

Police Beat: Vehicle search, fake ID, and gas siphoning

March 18, 2018

FGCU women’s basketball wins in first round of the NCAA Tounament

FGCU women’s basketball wins in first round of the NCAA Tounament

March 17, 2018

Brother of FGCU’s Kappa Sigma passes away

Brother of FGCU’s Kappa Sigma passes away

March 14, 2018

Student Body Supreme Court denies ACTION’s appeal

Student Body Supreme Court denies ACTION’s appeal

March 14, 2018

The ACTION Party has appealed the results of the 2018 Student Government Election

The ACTION Party has appealed the results of the 2018 Student Government Election

March 5, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement