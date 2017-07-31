Select Page

Tropical Storm Emily to cause heavy rainfall for Southwest Florida

By | Jul 31, 2017 | | 0 |

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Lee County as Tropical Storm Emily makes its way to the central west coast of Florida, according to UPD.

FGCU operations will remain normal and area residents should expect heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours. The area has already received between one and three inches of rain and is expected to see two to four more inches fall throughout the day, all according to UPD.

A flood warning is also in effect for Lee and Collier counties, as well as Manatee, Hardee, DeSoto, Highlands, Hillsborough, Charlotte, Pinellas, Glades, Sarasota and Hendry Counties, according to UPD.

Check back with Eagle News for more as this story develops.

