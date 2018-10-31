Advertisement

Trump to speak at rally in Fort Myers

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, to travel to Pittsburgh following last weekends shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By Alexandra Figares

Editor-in-chief

Expect traffic congestion, President Donald Trump is coming to Hertz Arena this evening for a “Make America Great Again” campaign.

In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, University Police Chief Steve Moore addressed traffic concerns and warned students to expect at least a 30-minute delay due to road closures.

Trump’s Fort Myers appearance is part of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis’ campaign and aims to “bring attraction to the area to inspire republicans to vote,” Associate Professor of Political Science, Joseph Ross, said.

“They’re trying to create some enthusiasm for the campaign and early voting is going on, ballots are going out and the elections are going on Tuesday,” Ross said. “So, they’re just trying to get some momentum going.”

Ross said by getting the word out through media outlets, it could inspire those who were unsure of voting to hit the polls.

“This is an area where they need a high turnout because this is a heavily Republican area, and usually fairly good turnout,” Ross said. “Particularly older voters are more likely to vote, this is an older area usually, so getting a good turnout here would help mitigate losses elsewhere in the state.”

With midterm elections just six days away, politicians are making final efforts to campaign across the state.

Political tensions are running high and one student said she does not support Trump’s campaign.

“I don’t like that he’s here, honestly,” education major, Joyce Lowman, said. “I’m not going to say anything too bad, but I don’t like him.”

Doors for the rally open at 4 p.m. and the event will start at 7 p.m.

