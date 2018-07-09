Select Page

Two active storms churn the Atlantic and Caribbean, pose no threat experts say

PHOTO COURTESY OF NOAA

Two active storms have churned in the Atlantic and Caribbean over the past few days, with one of them expected to become a hurricane.

Tropical Depression Three developed into Tropical Storm Chris over the weekend, with Maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Chris is forecasted to become a hurricane over the next few days. However, the National Hurricagne Center predicts the storm will not make landfall.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Chris is reported to be 180 miles south of North Carolina and is stationary. 

Meanwhile, Beryl lost its hurricane status and downgraded to a disturbance Sunday afternoon as it passed through the northeastern Caribbean Sea.  Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds associated with Beryl’s remnants today, according to the NHC.

As of today, prediction models have calculated a 0 percent chance of cyclone formation. However, environmental conditions could prove “conducive” for the disturbance to gain strength as it passes over Bahamas and western Atlantic. The NHC predicts a 40 percent formation chance over the next five days.  

Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season Friday, and the second named storm of the season following Subtropical Storm Alberto in May.

In April, meteorologists from Colorado State University predicted an active hurricane season, with an estimated seven hurricanes projected to form. Now, according to a new study released last Monday, forecasters predict “below average” activity.  

Meteorologists estimate there will be four hurricanes, 10 named storms and one major hurricane this season.

The probability of at least one major hurricane – Categories 3, 4, and 5 –  making landfall are 21 percent on the Gulf Coast (from the Florida Panhandle to Brownsville Texas), 22 percent on the U.S. East Coast and 39 percent on the entire U.S. coastline.

Forecasters attribute the below average activity to a colder than normal tropical Atlantic. The colder waters are associated with higher pressure and more stable atmosphere halting the development of tropical cyclones and hurricane activity.

Check back with Eagle News for updates.

