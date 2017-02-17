How two FGCU freshman turned an idea into a business

When someone posted “Five bucks, who wants to do my laundry?” on a student Facebook group, two FGCU freshmen got the idea to start a cleaning business.

Scrub-a-dub Dorm is the brainchild of freshmen Courtney Vijil and Brooke VanderVere, who, like many college students, wanted to make a little extra money.

Together, Vijil and VanderVere created a cleaning service aimed toward college students, catering to their notoriously busy schedules, seven days a week.

“A lot of people post things on the FGCU’s Class of 2020 Facebook group like, ‘Five bucks, who wants to do my laundry?’ so we decided to expand on that,” VanderVere said.

According to Vijil, students often post on the group’s page selling goods and services such as dorm cookie delivery, microwaves and bikes.

On Monday, Feb. 6, Vijil posted on the Facebook group to see if there was a demand for cleaning services. Ten likes and over a dozen comments later, an idea developed into a business.

A week has gone by since the initial Facebook post, and the duo have already tackled their first project, which included folding laundry and organizing.

“Our first client was very nice and very welcoming; she was really open to having someone in her room and touching her stuff, so it went really well,” VanderVere said. “In the future, I’m not sure if everyone will be that friendly and chatty. We’re pretty open with what we do, and I think that makes people feel comfortable.”

Viijil and VanderVere share tasks, offering various services from folding laundry, cleaning refrigerators and ironing clothes to several package options such as detailing three-bedroom dorms.

Prices for services vary from $4 for smaller tasks, like ironing pants, to $125 for cleaning an apartment-style dorm for four.

The business has its own website featuring 16 different cleaning services as well as a social media presence through Instagram and Facebook in effort to create a comfortable experience for clients.

Thorough planning has gone into creating Scrub-a-dub Dorm; however, the young entrepreneurs kept one specific goal in mind.

“We wanted to keep prices low for college students to be able to afford it,” Vijil said. “I got some ideas for pricing from some of my family members who have backgrounds in accounting.”

Vijil and VanderVere offer cleaning services to college students off campus as well, though off campus prices are determined through an estimate.

While cleaning is the driving force behind Scrub-a-dub Dorm, there is one thing that Vijil and VanderVere want to avoid at all costs.

“Cleaning extensive amounts of mold would be a deal breaker for us just because of health issues and safety precautions,” Vijil said.

The young entrepreneurs plan on evolving Scrub-a-dub Dorm into a long-term business but are “taking it one step at a time” for now.

For more information, visit Scrub-a-dub Dorm’s website.