UPD releases composites of sexual battery suspects

UPD is working toward finding the two suspects from the sexual battery that occurred on campus on Sunday, Jan. 1.

UPD chief Steven Moore sent a “be on the lookout” document containing composite sketches of the two suspects via email to all students, faculty and staff on Friday, Jan. 13.

The sketch on the left depicts a light-skinned black male, who was described as being 5 feet 8 inches and wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt and black tennis shoes during the incident. The sketch on the right depicts a white male, described as standing 6 feet tall, who was wearing a black t-shirt, sweat pants, a blue baseball cap and white shoes during the incident.

The document also included a paragraph underneath the sketches with information regarding the incident. On Sunday, Jan. 1, UPD received a report that a sexual battery had taken place in North Lake between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

