Advertisement

Select Page

UPD search for man behind recent “It’s OK to be white” Flyers

By | Jan 17, 2018 | | 0 |

The university police department is asking for information on a man who was identified in placing “It’s OK to be white” flyers inside academic buildings.

(Photo courtesy of UPD)

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, UPD removed several flyers from the buildings, and review of the video footage depicted a man in a dark blue hoodie holding a black backpack who was responsible for placing the flyers, according to university police.

Although not considered a crime to post the flyers, UPD Chief Steven Moore said the method of posting “violates University policy.”

The placement of the controversial flyers is the second in two months, with the first occurring on Nov. 6, 2017.

The controversial “It’s OK to be White” movement allegedly began on the image board site 4chan, and has spread to public spaces and universities across the globe.

(Photo courtesy of UPD)

While some argue the statement to be covertly racist, some believe the statement is harmless.

Students and faculty with information on the person are encouraged to call UPD.

Rate:

About The Author

Alexandra Figares

Related Posts

For Whom The Bell Tolls

For Whom The Bell Tolls

January 17, 2018

BBQ on Library Lawn

BBQ on Library Lawn

January 12, 2018

Christmas sales at GCTC

Christmas sales at GCTC

December 23, 2017

FGCU DACA recipient shares his story

FGCU DACA recipient shares his story

December 20, 2017

Speaker system to be installed on Library Lawn

Speaker system to be installed on Library Lawn

December 15, 2017

FGCU art seniors present final showcase

FGCU art seniors present final showcase

December 15, 2017

Police Beat: Marijuana cigarette, suspicious vehicle, and more cows

Police Beat: Marijuana cigarette, suspicious vehicle, and more cows

December 8, 2017

SPIOP hosts event on careers in the psychology field

SPIOP hosts event on careers in the psychology field

December 7, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement