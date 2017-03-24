Advertisement

Select Page

UPD sends out alert in reference to the white supremacy flyers

By | Mar 24, 2017 | , | 0 |

UPD sent an email to faculty, staff and students concerning the Vanguard America posters that have been found throughout campus Thursday, March 23.

Vanguard posters

(EN Photo / Rachel Iacovone)

The letter stated that on Monday, March 13, UPD removed approximately 30 Vanguard America posters from two boardwalks and the academic core buildings.

This isn’t the first time these posters have been seen around campus. Back in December, students started noticing the flyers taped on walls and light posts.

In the email, UPD says that “although not a crime, the method of posting violates university policy and flyer is concerning due to the bias nature of the flyer and the website.”

After reviewing the security footage, UPD believes the incident occurred around midnight Sunday, March 12, into early Monday, March 13 morning.

Attached to the email are two photos of the suspect. UPD is asking for the FGCU community to assist in identifying the person in the photos.

If information is found regarding the suspect, contact UPD Detective Anderson at 239-590-1956. Tips can be made anonymously through the Silent Witness Program at 239-590-1906 or through the Guardian Eagle Safety App.

Suspect racial posters

(Photos courtesy of FGCU UPD)

Last Friday, March 17, nine faculty members sent President Wilson Bradshaw a letter of concern about the racially charged posters that have been placed around campus.

Bradshaw publicly responded to the professors by emailing out another letter to faculty, staff and students on the bias-based incidents.

“I believe at the core of the issue is seeking ways to change hearts and minds where hatred and bias exist, and this cannot be accomplished by a single person,” Bradshaw said. “Just as in the greater communities across our state and nation, it will take members of the FGCU family committed to respectful dialogue and actions that lead by example and instruction.”

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Ford

Emily Ford is a senior at Florida Gulf Coast University majoring in communication with a concentration in public relations and minoring in journalism. Emily has been apart of the Eagle News team since freshman year, helping out with design and photography and since sophomore year, Emily has been the production manager. When not in the newsroom, Emily can be found at a concert that primarily focuses on the teen angsty bands we all enjoyed in middle school (i.e. All Time Low), binge watching a television series on Netflix from the comfort of her couch, or at Disney World spending all her money and meeting all the different characters. Emily also has an unhealthy addiction to Starbucks so if needed, check at a nearby location first.

Related Posts

International Celebration Week to downsize

International Celebration Week to downsize

March 23, 2017

FGCU Hall of Fame recipients announced

FGCU Hall of Fame recipients announced

March 23, 2017

President Bradshaw responds to bias-based incidents

President Bradshaw responds to bias-based incidents

March 22, 2017

Construction begins on University Village after three-year wait

Construction begins on University Village after three-year wait

March 22, 2017

Student Government Senate passes memorial resolutions

Student Government Senate passes memorial resolutions

March 22, 2017

Police Beat: Barbed baseball bat, stolen projectors, and broken bathroom window

Police Beat: Barbed baseball bat, stolen projectors, and broken bathroom window

March 19, 2017

Senate introduces memorial resolutions to commemorate students who passed

Senate introduces memorial resolutions to commemorate students who passed

March 18, 2017

VP of Student Affairs J. Michael Rollo amends alcohol policy

VP of Student Affairs J. Michael Rollo amends alcohol policy

March 17, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews