UPD sends out alert in reference to the white supremacy flyers

UPD sent an email to faculty, staff and students concerning the Vanguard America posters that have been found throughout campus Thursday, March 23.

The letter stated that on Monday, March 13, UPD removed approximately 30 Vanguard America posters from two boardwalks and the academic core buildings.

This isn’t the first time these posters have been seen around campus. Back in December, students started noticing the flyers taped on walls and light posts.

In the email, UPD says that “although not a crime, the method of posting violates university policy and flyer is concerning due to the bias nature of the flyer and the website.”

After reviewing the security footage, UPD believes the incident occurred around midnight Sunday, March 12, into early Monday, March 13 morning.

Attached to the email are two photos of the suspect. UPD is asking for the FGCU community to assist in identifying the person in the photos.

If information is found regarding the suspect, contact UPD Detective Anderson at 239-590-1956. Tips can be made anonymously through the Silent Witness Program at 239-590-1906 or through the Guardian Eagle Safety App.

Last Friday, March 17, nine faculty members sent President Wilson Bradshaw a letter of concern about the racially charged posters that have been placed around campus.

Bradshaw publicly responded to the professors by emailing out another letter to faculty, staff and students on the bias-based incidents.

“I believe at the core of the issue is seeking ways to change hearts and minds where hatred and bias exist, and this cannot be accomplished by a single person,” Bradshaw said. “Just as in the greater communities across our state and nation, it will take members of the FGCU family committed to respectful dialogue and actions that lead by example and instruction.”