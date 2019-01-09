Washington produces double-double to lead womenâ€™s basketball past UNA 68-52

By Jordyn Matez



The FGCU womenâ€™s basketball team defeated the University of North Alabama 68-52 on Tuesday night. The team was led by redshirt senior and reigning ASUN Newcomer of the Week Destiny Washington who produced her best game yet with the Eagles to keep them in the game.

Aside from Washington, FGCUâ€™s Keri Jewett-Giles and Lisa Zderadicka also added 14 points to the scoreboard, with Nasrin Ulel contributing nine points.

Defensively, the 52 points scored by the Lions was the second-lowest the Eagles have allowed thus far in the season. Additionally, Eagles defense forced 22 turnovers and held the Lions to 3-for-17 shooting from 3-point range.

Following their success against Liberty last week and Tuesday nightâ€™s win over UNA, FGCU has played its best two defensive games of the season.

“I was a little concerned early because we got a lot of good really wide open looks, whether it was in conversion or within our offense, and we didn’t shoot well,” FGCU head coach Karl Smesko said. “You get nervous when you play a team this good and leave that many points out there early. But we were able to get to the rim and get some layups (as it progressed).”

Next, the Eagles will remain on the road and travel to Jacksonville, Fla. to play the University of North Florida on Saturday, Jan 12 at 1 p.m.