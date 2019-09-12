What’s up SWFL?

By Brooke Stiles

Assistant News & Features Editor

Maybe you’re a freshman and you’re looking for fun things to do around here. Maybe you’re a senior and you feel like you’ve exhausted everything there is to do here. Or maybe you’re just tired of the same old scene and you’re looking for something new.

Either way, we’ve got you covered. From concerts to farmer’s markets, there’s something for everyone.

Fort Myers 3rd Annual Oktoberfest

Want to feel like you’re in Munich while still balling on a budget? Head down to Millennial Brewing Co. in Downtown Fort Myers Sept. 12-15th. With over 8,000 people in attendance during each of the first two years, they have decided to add an extra day of fun! There will be food trucks, live music, competitions, local authentic German food and 30 different Millennial beers.

Food Truck Rally Thursday

Every Thursday through October 10th Fort Myers Brewing Co. is hosting a food truck rally starting at 4 p.m. There will be local and independently owned food trucks, and of course beer!

BBQ Pub Crawl

South Cape Hospitality and Entertainment Association is hosting a night of trolleys and pubs September 14th. The ticket is $25 and includes your ride on trolleys and party buses to 12 locations, and your drinks/appetizer sample at each location. It will be from 7-11 p.m. and there will be a grand prize drawing at the end for people who complete the offer at each location.

Interactive Friday the 13th Move Night

Go out to Calusa Nature Center for a one-of-a-kind movie experience. Friday the 13th will be playing on a big screen in the woods September 13th and 14th. There will be a fire pit and many *unique* experiences. This event is free, but donations are appreciated, and you must register online if attending.

Lee Brice Concert

Get your boots on and your dancing feet ready for a night of country music at The Ranch Concert & Saloon September 21st. Tickets are $59 at the door or can be purchased online prior to the event.

SWFL 12th Annual Peace Day

Head out to Alliance for the Arts September 22nd, because we could all use a little peace in our lives! Live music, vendors, yoga, meditation, food trucks and more will be surrounding this day of peace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grilled Cheese Brunch & Bloody Mary Bar

Millennial Brewing Co. will be pairing up with The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen for the ultimate, cheesy brunch experience. Event will be September 29th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pride SWFL

Support the LGBTQ community and go out to the 11th Annual Pride SWFL on October 5th. It is hosted by Alliance for the Arts and this year’s theme is “Proud to Be….” On October 6th at Society Restaurant & Lounge there will also be a brunch/tea dance from 12-6 p.m. This family friendly event will include food, drinks, entertainment and tons of information on local businesses that support the LGBTQ community. You can find more information for these events on Pride SWFL’s Facebook page.

Pick up some local goodies from a farmer’s market

Coconut Point

Oct. 3 – April 30 Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lakes Park

Oct.2 – April 29 Wednesdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

River District (Centennial Park)

Year-round market Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Koreshan State Park

Year-round market Sundays, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Catch a beautiful sunset or cruise through nature

Bunche Beach Preserve

Sit back and enjoy some of the most beautiful sunsets at this natural beach. Check out the mangrove forests and collect some shells while you’re there!

Dog Beach

Stressed out from school or work, or both? This is the heaven for dog-lovers and it’s the ultimate relaxation experience. Even if you don’t have a pup, you can watch tons of dog’s frolic in the water, an experience guaranteed to relieve stress.

Estero River

Rent a kayak and paddle your way down the river all day! The lush greenery is a sight you shouldn’t miss and if you’re lucky you might even see a manatee.