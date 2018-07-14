Select Page

What’s up, SWFL?

What’s up, SWFL?
Croatia fans cheer in Nikolskaya street near Red Square in eve of the final soccer match Croatia and France during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

What’s up, SWFL?

This weekend’s highlights are the world’s most famous circus and the World Cup Final.

 

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal

This brand needs no introduction. If there are tickets left, it’s a very good opportunity to see the psychedelic circus for the first time (or 50th time). Crystal focuses on ice-skating, so it sure promises to be magical.

Dates: July 12-15

Price: $48 – $133

Where: Germain Arena

 

Where to watch the World Cup Final (the match starts at 11 a.m.):

 

Momentum Brewhouse

Where: 9786 Bonita Beach Rd. SE #1, Bonita Springs

Time: 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

 

Gustitos Peruvian Bakery & CafeÂ Â 

Where: 5417 Airport Pulling Rd. N., Naples

Time: 11 a.m.

 

Felipeâ€™s Taqueria

Where: 4255 Tamiami Trail N., Naples

Time: 11 a.m.

 

Dogtooth Sports and Music

Where: 5310 Shirley St., Naples

Time: 10:30 a.m.

 

GameTime in the Gulf Coast Town Center

Where: 10037 Gulf Center Dr., Fort Myers

Time: 10:30 a.m.

 

The Marlins Brewhouse

Where: 5591 Six Mile Commercial Court, Fort Myers

Time: 11 a.m.

 

