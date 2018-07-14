What’s up, SWFL?
This weekend’s highlights are the world’s most famous circus and the World Cup Final.
Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal
This brand needs no introduction. If there are tickets left, it’s a very good opportunity to see the psychedelic circus for the first time (or 50th time). Crystal focuses on ice-skating, so it sure promises to be magical.
Dates: July 12-15
Price: $48 – $133
Where: Germain Arena
Where to watch the World Cup Final (the match starts at 11 a.m.):
Momentum Brewhouse
Where: 9786 Bonita Beach Rd. SE #1, Bonita Springs
Time: 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Gustitos Peruvian Bakery & CafeÂ Â
Where: 5417 Airport Pulling Rd. N., Naples
Time: 11 a.m.
Felipeâ€™s Taqueria
Where: 4255 Tamiami Trail N., Naples
Time: 11 a.m.
Dogtooth Sports and Music
Where: 5310 Shirley St., Naples
Time: 10:30 a.m.
GameTime in the Gulf Coast Town Center
Where: 10037 Gulf Center Dr., Fort Myers
Time: 10:30 a.m.
The Marlins Brewhouse
Where: 5591 Six Mile Commercial Court, Fort Myers
Time: 11 a.m.