What’s up, SWFL?

This weekend’s highlights are the world’s most famous circus and the World Cup Final.

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal

This brand needs no introduction. If there are tickets left, it’s a very good opportunity to see the psychedelic circus for the first time (or 50th time). Crystal focuses on ice-skating, so it sure promises to be magical.

Dates: July 12-15

Price: $48 – $133

Where: Germain Arena

Where to watch the World Cup Final (the match starts at 11 a.m.):

Momentum Brewhouse

Where: 9786 Bonita Beach Rd. SE #1, Bonita Springs

Time: 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Gustitos Peruvian Bakery & Cafe Â Â

Where: 5417 Airport Pulling Rd. N., Naples

Time: 11 a.m.

Felipeâ€™s Taqueria

Where: 4255 Tamiami Trail N., Naples

Time: 11 a.m.

Dogtooth Sports and Music

Where: 5310 Shirley St., Naples

Time: 10:30 a.m.

GameTime in the Gulf Coast Town Center

Where: 10037 Gulf Center Dr., Fort Myers

Time: 10:30 a.m.

The Marlins Brewhouse

Where: 5591 Six Mile Commercial Court, Fort Myers

Time: 11 a.m.