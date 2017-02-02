‘Alternative Facts’ is an alternate name for lies

The war of facts has begun. The Trump administration is picking a dangerous fight, because, even though facts can be made alternative, they are still facts.

Just like Karma, eventually lies will come back to get you.

Trump can censor climate change, but that won’t stop the climate from changing.

The only places where you can create an alternative reality, other than in videogames, are in countries run by dictators.

I’m not exaggerating when I say this war on facts can end up in a quasi-dictatorship. Just because it’s never happened in America, doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

The two main ingredients for a quasi-dictatorship are misinformation and people devoted enough to believe them.

Trump doesn’t simply make use of misinformation, he breathes it. If his devoted base grows, his lies will become more powerful than even easy-to-debunk facts. The inauguration crowd could be just the beginning.

The media might not be silenced during the Trump years, but its attempt to tell the truth won’t have the desired effect.

This has been happening since before he was even considered a serious candidate. Tell facts to devoted Trump supporters and see what happens.

This war began with statements by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, strategist Stephen Bannon and Trump himself.

Bannon told the media to “keep its mouth shut.” Spicer declared a “running war” against it, and Trump said reporters were “among the most dishonest people on Earth.”

They said Sec. Hillary Clinton would be worse. I say she probably would have been worse if compared to Obama, but not when compared with Trump.

For one thing, a war on facts wouldn’t be happening and sanity would be preserved.

A couple days ago, I found a Twitter account that collected the Tweets of repentant Trump voters, and I have to say that I don’t forgive them, mostly because Trump hasn’t changed. He didn’t suddenly flip his stances.

Repentant Trump voters can’t be disappointed because Trump never even tried too hard to hide what kind of person he was, so if they still voted for him despite all that, they have only themselves to blame.

Misinformation? Kim Jong-Un does that. Labelling the media as villains? Fidel used to do that. Every empire falls, right? This could be the beginning of the end.

I personally don’t think so, but it’s unbelievable to witness the foundations of America tremble under the weight of politicians so power hungry that they abandoned reason and sacrificed their conscience as well as Trump’s blatant lies and fragile, immature ego.

We must double our watch in order to not be suffocated by the sea of alternative facts.

Maybe I’m overreacting. Maybe all will be swell, and America and the world will be fine after the Trump years. But when truth is being thrown into the mud and the people responsible aren’t penalized, I have the right to be worried.

At least, the smaller crowd at the inauguration kind of proves that the Trump administration will have a hard time squashing out facts.

Long live the facts.