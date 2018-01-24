Former doughnut eating champion arrested for breaking and entering into a Dunkin Donuts

Was it a crime of passion, or a crime of madness? When it comes to doughnuts, is there really any difference?

27-year-old Bradley Hardison of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was charged on Jan. 18 with stealing from a Dunkin’ Donuts in November of 2017.

Hardison made headlines before in Elizabeth City in 2014, where he was arrested after winning a doughnut eating contest held by the Elizabeth City Police Department. He was wanted after several break-ins.

Hardison has been charged with felonies including breaking and entering and larceny. However, it was not reported if he took any doughnuts at this time.

But what is the psychology behind crimes like this? Was there a reason Hardison picked Dunkin’ Donuts, and not a Starbucks or an Arby’s?

The answer for this could lie in a concept known as recidivism. Recidivism is the term for the phenomenon where a person has a tendency to relapse into a previous condition or mode of behavior, particularly involving crime. In other words, Hardison is, in a sense, a repeat offender.

While repeat offenders are usually tempted with alcohol or drugs, it seems Bradley Hardison had a sugar high. After Hardison won his doughnut eating contest in the summer of 2014, he must’ve felt invincible, and it’s easy to see why.