How Fort Myers compares to the best city

By Jessica Covitz

Staff Writer

New York City is also referred to as the city that never sleeps. This vibrant city will forever be bustling with visitors, locals and a lot of traffic. There is a wide variety of characteristics that make the city so unique, like delicious food, entertainment and outstanding views.

The food you will find in the city ranges from curbside eats to upscale dining. No matter what your budget is, you will always be able to find something delicious to eat. Curbside eating from food carts or trucks is a very popular thing to do in the city. In fact, if you are a tourist it is something that should be on your to-do list.

Over the years, some of the city’s restaurants have become famous places to eat at and therefore receive a lot of attention, especially from visitors. For example, Ellen’s Stardust Diner is publicly known for their breakfast food, but also their entertainment. The establishment is so tight packed that you’ll be eating breakfast right next to a stranger. The servers are singers and take turns singing songs in front of the whole restaurant while you eat your meal. It is a very exciting and unique experience that one would not be able to find just anywhere.

In comparison to Fort Myers, the city greatly exceeds the food options. In Fort Myers, most restaurants are franchises and can be found in many states nationwide. There isn’t really much uniqueness to the food. There are only a few specialty restaurants in Fort Myers, whereas NYC has many.

Entertainment is another thing that New York City is known for. Seeing a show on Broadway is another item that should be on any to-do list. There is really nothing like seeing a show in NYC. The shows are amazingly directed and filled with many professional performers.

There are a lot of museums in the city and they all display different things. Depending on what a person’s interests are, they can choose from the wide variety of museums to visit. There are museums of art, air and space, history, science, etc. Although sometimes museums can be boring, many of the ones in the city involve interactive displays.

You can also find entertainment on the side of the road. There are many street performers showing off their talents. You’ll always see at least one person painted completely in gold or silver paint standing totally still to represent a statue. There are also singers, dancers, acrobats and comedians.

Entertainment in Fort Myers can be extremely dull. Many students often talk about how “there is nothing to do here” and “everything closes so early”. There are very few options for entertainment in Fort Myers such as going to the movies, going to a bar if you’re over 21 and exploring the downtown area.

New York City is known for its eye-opening views. Standing on the top of the empire state building and looking out at the whole city below causes such a heart pounding experience. Time Square is the main location of vibrant colors, hustle and bustle, shopping and sightseeing.

Visiting Ellis Island, where the Statue of Liberty is, is another NYC must-do. There’s so much history on the tour and it is such an amazing thing to see in person. Pictures do not suffice for this beautiful city.

In relation to Fort Myers, they are polar opposites. Fort Myers has nice views in the downtown area but nothing like New York City’s views. There isn’t tall, lit up buildings and there is no hustle or bustle. Fort Myers is calm and much more slow-paced than NYC.

These are the many reasons why New York City is the best city. It is an ideal place for anyone and, depending on their interests, anyone can find something they enjoy in the city. No matter what time it is, there is always something to do in the city that never sleeps.