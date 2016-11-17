After the results of last Tuesday’s election, it is safe to say people have completely lost their minds.

After prematurely aging from the stress of Facebook posts and trending hashtags all over Twitter and social media, I have discovered some good news … maybe.

There are many individuals that have been stating their doomsday-like terror since Donald Trump’s win with 290 electoral votes earlier this week.

Well, “stating” is an understatement. More like tweeting, marching, crying, convulsing, terrorizing cities and swatting planes from the sky in an Alfred Hitchcock-like fashion.

For those people, I do offer a silver lining.

Concern from the LGBT community and whether their progress for establishing basic human rights will be compromised or not has surfaced and asks the pressing question of what Trump plans to do or not do.

Following the one instance in January in which Trump told Fox News’ Chris Wallace that he would “strongly consider” appointing supreme court justices to overturn the same-sex marriage decision, there are those that feel threatened by the unpredictable president-to-be.

However, staying true to form and breaking away from the traditional Republican narrative, Trump held a rainbow flag with the message “LGBTs for Trump” at his rally in Colorado last Sunday.

The flag had been plucked from an audience member in the crowd and Trump paraded around with it on stage.

The Washington News described the display as a “historic moment for gay equality,” seeing as “no other Republican presidential nominee in history has embraced the LGBT community in such a loud and proud way.”

Whether or not you voted for him, or even respect the kind of change Trump hopes to bring about, this public gesture is a foot in the door for bridging the gap between division in this country that goes beyond political party, as he promises to be a president to all Americans.

In his appearance on “60 Minutes” on Nov. 13, Trump said he is “fine” with the same-sex marriage decision, calling it “settled.”

I hope this brings some peace to those who are having difficulty finding it this past week.