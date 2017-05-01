O’Reilly brings the harassment factor

The recent ouster of Bill O’Reilly at Fox News due to multiple claims of sexual assault was a shock to the world of television.

Fox News’ brazen star was accused of sexually assaulting and harassing women in the workplace for years, and many of these horrifying stories have begun to leak out to the rest of the media in the time that O’Reilly has been red.

These distressing stories are reminders that women in the workplace are not always able to come out and talk bluntly about sexual assault and harassment for fear of their jobs and their lives.

In the world of Fox News, men always win out.

Their corporate culture pushes more for men to get the final say than the women in the company, because their Judeo-Christian “values” put women at risk of not being able to take a stand for themselves or say anything that their superiors do not agree with.