President Trump rescinds rule on trans bathroom usage

President Donald Trump revoked the milestone initiative, allowing transgender people to use the bathroom and locker room of their choice in public schools on Wednesday, Feb. 22. This piece of legislature protected transgender Americans in their choice to use the bathroom, which aligns with their gender identity, rather than the gender with which they were born. According to the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, about 150,000 people between the ages of 13 and 17 identify as transgender. Former president Barack Obama signed this bill into law in response to the controversy in North Carolina when former Governor Pat McCrory made it illegal for transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

The LGBT community deserves to be treated with the same respect as straight people, hence the reasoning behind Title IX, which bans sex discrimination in education. Prohibiting what bathroom people could use based on what sex someone is born with is a slap in the face to this entire community. I do believe that each state should be given the right to create their own laws and policies regarding public education, so I think that Obama’s administration overstepped their authority when enacting this as a federal law.

However, by requiring people to use certain bathrooms, it is a breach of the individual’s rights in respect to the Title IX law. Since Obama’s instruction of this situation, a federal judge had put on hold, on the grounds that state governments should have the ability to make their own decisions regarding public schools without federal government interference. White House spokesperson Sean Spicer made a statement about Trump.

“The president has made it clear throughout the campaign that he’s a firm believer in states’ rights and that certain issues like this are not best dealt with at the federal level,” Spicer said. After Trump’s removal of the law protecting trans people to choose the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity, more than 200 people gathered in front of the White House to protest. When Obama first chartered this law, the administration “warned that schools that defied the recommendation could be at risk of losing federal funds.” This warning undermines the individual states’ rights.