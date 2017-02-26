Satire could get people to care about politics

In a nation where half of the population doesn’t vote and most don’t care for politics, satirical news is gaining traction as everyone’s favorite source.

Since Donald Trump took office, ratings are way up for programs like “The Daily Show,” “Saturday Night Live” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The hosts and contributors of each show have shown no mercy when it comes to Trump, and viewers have rewarded them.

Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show,” spends four nights a week ripping the president to shreds. Mostly comedy, the show contains enough factual evidence to entertain viewers while also keeping them informed.

The first segment of Noah’s show typically consists of current events and comical insights from correspondents.

Noah then interviews his guests for the episode on a variety of topics relevant to the person. Perhaps the best recent example is Tomi Lahren’s appearance on the show in which she and Noah discussed the election.

After replacing Jon Stewart in late 2015, Noah continued Stewart’s legacy of humorously informing an audience of younger Americans.

Growing up, “The Daily Show” was my favorite show on all of television, followed closely by the “Colbert Report.”

These may have been comedy shows aired on Comedy Central, but they intrigued me enough to get me interested in politics.

That’s the goal.

Up until this election, the average American didn’t care much for politics. Even still, many don’t want to hear about it anymore.

The cool thing about satirical news is that it engages those who think the subject is boring.

“Saturday Night Live” has never been a news source; however, people love the show’s take on current events, especially those surrounding the election.

Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of Trump has drawn in larger audiences in recent weeks.

The show has taken the opportunity to criticize Trump at every possible moment. While they’ve been pretty one-sided in their coverage, they’ve encouraged viewers to get involved in the political process.

Satirical shows can succeed where traditional media has failed.

Not only are they not bound to as high standards of professionalism, but they also have no fear of going after the government.

Trump can try to delegitimize the media all he wants, but satire is its own category.

If Trump goes after Trevor Noah or Stephen Colbert, he won’t be ready for the roast that follows.

Comedians are the perfect people to go after Trump.

They’re used to dishing out insults, and Trump gives them plenty to insult.