The analysis of Trump and ‘fake news’

Before the modernization of technology enabled the creation of news outlets tailored to each individual political stance, it seemed the electorate was less sensitive about the information they consumed.

People would read each section of the newspaper and whether they disagreed with it or not, that was the news. If there did happen to be a mistake, which humans are prone to making, the paper would run a correction the next print issue.

It wasn’t ever interpreted as fake or malicious, just simply an error. However, in today’s America, if you disagree with something that may even be in the opinion section,or find one flaw in a journalist’s work, it is termed “fake news.”

This dangerous convolution of terminology is led and emboldened by, none other than, the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Originally, “fake news” articles were on these bogus, unprofessional- looking websites with strange domain names and claimed something along the lines of being able to lose 20 lbs in a week by only eating chocolate — or something just as ridiculous.

Now, Trump has not only labeled the New York Times, NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN and many other long-standing journalistic institutions as “fake news,” but also as “the enemy of the American people.”

In an interview on “Meet the Press” regarding Trump’s comments, Sen. John McCain said, “When you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press. And I’m not saying that President Trump is trying to be a dictator. I’m just saying we need to learn the lessons of history. That’s how dictators get started If you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and, many times, adversarial press,” McCain said. “And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time.”