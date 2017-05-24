The Secret to Success in College

The secret to college success is different for everyone. Some students manage to maintain a 4.0 GPA using systems that could be classi ed as organized chaos, while others are organized to the point that every “i” is dotted and every “t” is crossed. A majority of the student population tends to meet somewhere in the middle when it comes to the execution of their study habits. The common denominator is that however a successful student goes about achieving their goals, there must be a certain degree of balance. A student’s definition of balance is different depending on who that student is.

As a student coming out of her freshman year at FGCU, I have learned that balance is the key to success in both the academic and social aspects of college. Part of the university experience is joining clubs, organizations, becoming a part of Greek life, and/ or becoming part of an office that the student feels strongly about. However, as much as the social aspect of college life is important, academics cannot fall by the wayside if a student wishes to be successful in every sense of the word.

Academics are supposed to be the first reason a student applies to college. Yet, this priority can sometimes be forgotten when a person actually comes to campus and sees first-hand what college has in store for them.

Having a plan is the key to successfully balancing academics and a social life. Not everyone can have every second of every day written down – although some students can and do – but it is important to make sure that all of the big things that need to get done that day, or week, are written down or put into a student’s phone so that they will remember. This includes both social and academic plans like club meetings or big tests that will need some serious time commitments. It is important for a student to always know what they need to do and/or where they need to be.

Another tip for success that FGCU students will hear over and over again is to make sure that the professors know who you are. What a lot of people forget is that at one point in time, their professors were students too. At FGCU, we all have an advantage because our professors want to know who is in their classroom two to three times a week. Professors are required to hold office hours throughout the week, and these appointments can be the perfect time to get to know your professors.