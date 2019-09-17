Through the lens of a freshman

What You Learn Your First Month of College

Isabella Cummings

Contributing Writer

Approaching the fourth week of school, students are becoming accustomed to the college environment. At this point, many are becoming familiar with their habits. Myself, a freshman, experiencing the transition to college first hand has been a test of determination.

To stay motivated, one can have positive reminders. While a phone can be a distraction, this can be prevented by turning off social media notifications and setting daily reminders. A smart investment would be a planner, as writing down assignments can help promote focus on priorities.

Based on personal observations, the most beneficial habit to build in order to stay organized is planning ahead even if it’s just on sticky notes. Preparing and envisioning a schedule provides the ability to stay on track and create goals since it will establish an outline for the day. Casually maneuvering around the clock while not fully understanding the necessary tasks that must be avoided. If this happens, one may be scrambling to recall the assignment or asking others for help, which can develop into over reliance on another or lack of interest in a course.

With the many opportunities that come along with being a student at FGCU, there are so many options to get involved in programs and organizations, which is essentially a great way to find friends who are supportive and responsible. However, it is extremely vital to monitor school events or social events around study time and sleep in order to prosper with a healthy routine. Above all, college comes with new experiences and oftentimes much more freedom out of the typical comfort zone, so it is strongly emphasized to thrive in an encouraged, mature mindset.

Education must come first, punctually arriving to class and paying attention is equally as important as taking advantage of the extra help that is available on campus. Tutoring and study groups can promise exceptional grades. Additionally, become familiar with the professors and academic advisors. After all, the reason that the facility and support staff are available during office hours is specifically for us students.