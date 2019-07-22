Select Page

Tips for the Freshman Commuter

By | Jul 22, 2019 | | 0 |

Tips for the Freshman Commuter

By Samantha Roesler

Opinion Editor

If you are a freshman at FGCU and not living in South Village, you may feel a bit like an outcast (I know I did). You fear that you won’t live the true “college experience” because you’ll still be living at home and you think it will be harder to make friends.

I am approaching my third year as a commuter who lives at home and I have comprised a list of tips to help you stay involved around campus and still get the most out of your college years. 

  1. Do not forget about your hobbies or interests. Think about what you enjoy doing on your free time, it is more likely than not that FGCU has a club for it. Tennis club for me is a great way for me to get my mind off the stress of school and meet new people who share the same passion as me. Visit https://getinvolved.fgcu.edu and take some time searching our 200+ registered student organizations and 20+ sports clubs. 
  2. Talk to random people in class. Be brave! My first semester at FGCU I complimented a girl sitting next to me on her tattoo, and we continued to talk all throughout the semester. It is nice to have a class buddy, especially for those courses that are a little harder to get up for in the morning. 
  3. Use social media to your advantage. Since you aren’t living on campus, you might find it harder to hear about events going throughout the semester. Go on Instagram or Facebook and follow pages that will keep you updated of fun things happening!

I hope these tips will help you in getting involved around campus and feeling more confident that you’re getting the best college experience possible. Do you have your own tips you’d like to share? Contact me! I will be doing monthly advice sections and would love your input. 

Samantha Roesler

