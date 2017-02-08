Advertisement

Tom Brady defies the record books, once again

(Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls than 22 other teams have even played in.

He’s played in more of them than 29 individual NFL teams.

He’s won more rings than any other quarterback in the league’s history. By all indications, Brady is the greatest of all time.

Tom Brady and his New England Patriots have secured yet another Super Bowl victory, historically, overcoming a 28-3 deficit, much to the displeasure of the rest of the country.

With all of the success the Patriots have racked up in the last 15 years, it’s no surprise that the majority of football fans can’t stand them. After all, the Patriots have had a clouded, controversial path to that success.

People have such a disdain for the Pats’ quarterback that Sports Illustrated actually ranked the NFL fan bases by how much they hate Tom Brady.

The division rivals top the list after being on the losing end of many of Brady’s wins. The Indianapolis Colts are still salty from “Deflategate” — but how much do you have to deflate a ball to win 45-7 — that cost them a chance at the championship. The New York Giants, well, they just hate Tom Brady.

I think the reason everyone hates Brady and his team is obvious: they hate what their teams can’t imitate. No other team in Brady’s time even comes close to the stats that the Patriots have put up.

Since 2000, the Patriots have 35 more wins than their nearest competitor. To put that into perspective, that’s more than two undefeated regular seasons.

The Patriots have claimed their division title all but two of the 16 years since Brady took over. They’ve played in 34 playoff games, winning 25 of them. That’s a 73.5 percent win rate with the season on the line.

Tom Brady is the man that everyone loves to hate, but no player can match him.

Whenever a new guy comes along and makes a run for the history books, people are bound to hate on him. Ironically, the fan bases that hate Brady the least are those who have been here before — teams that have seen this level of greatness before are familiar with what greatness looks like, so they appreciate it rather than strike it down.

The Pittsburg Steelers watched Terry Bradshaw win four Super Bowls as did the San Francisco 49ers with Joe Montana. The Dallas Cowboys had Troy Aikman, and the Denver Broncos had John Elway. You won’t hear those fan bases talking trash about the Patriots.

Tom Brady has built a career on historical performances. His overall record of 183-52 gives him a win percentage of nearly 78 percent. He’s four wins away from being the winningest quarterback of all time. The man is a legend.

There’s no doubt Brady will wind up in the NFL Hall of Fame when he finally decides to retire. The only mountain he has left to climb is the New York Giants football team that has handed him his two Super Bowl losses.

Great players love to win, but the greatest players hate to lose. If the memes of Tom Brady crying at midfield are any evidence, Brady hates losing. That’s why he’s the greatest quarterback of all time.

