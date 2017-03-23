We are more than numbers.

Have you ever thought about standardized tests? You probably have because they are one of the many admissions requirements to colleges and universities around the country.

Regardless if you are an undergraduate or a graduate student, there is a good chance that you were required to take a test to be admitted to the program you are currently taking.

As a College of Education graduate student, and a naturally curious person, I constantly find myself thinking about and questioning things, their history, meaning and purpose.

Coming from a different educational system — by the way, I am from Brazil — where the requirements for college admissions do not include standardized tests or school transcripts, it is inevitable to compare and contrast what I have experienced in my country and what I am learning about the United States’ educational system.