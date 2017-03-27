Advertisement

Benefitting Friends of Foster Children Forever

By | Mar 27, 2017 | | 0 |

Naples may host many a gala, but there is something different about its latest.

Couture, Cuisine and Charity will combine wine, appetizers and fashion to this time benefit Friends of Foster Children Forever.

FFCF provides educational and enrichment opportunities to help each foster child reach his or her potential by fulfilling the unmet needs of those who enter or is at risk of entering the foster care system in Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties.

FFCFâ€™s upcoming event will feature an upscale fashion show showcasing designs from local area boutiques.

Walker Henry will host the exclusive runway show, and participating restaurants and retailers will offer samples.

The show will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at The Village Shops on Venetian Bay.

Tickets may be purchased for $40 per person in advance and are available online at www. friendsoffosterchildren.net.

The price is raised to $50 on the night of the event, but reservations are suggested.

The generosity of The Village Shops on Venetian Bay and of media sponsor EntrÃ©e Magazine have made the evening possible. Its proceeds will benefit FFCF.

For more information about the event or about Friends of Foster Children Forever, visit www.friendsoffosterchildren.net or call 239-262â€“1808.

About The Author

Rachel Iacovone

Rachel Iacovone (yah-cuh-voe-nee) is a fourth-year journalism student at Florida Gulf Coast University. She was born and raised in the Sunshine State, which may not be obvious considering her pale skin and less-obvious vitamin D deficiency. Also made less obvious by her skin tone â€” her Hispanic heritage. She can be found at the Eagle News copydesk or out shooting events around campus with one of her seven camera bodies. She is a self-proclaimed foodie and others-proclaimed hipster, proud Christian and bleeding-heart Liberal and an obvious fan of contradictions.

