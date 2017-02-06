Earn service learning hours on the Library Lawn
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, FGCU will host the Eagle Marathon Day of Service on the Library Lawn.
There will be two-hour opportunities throughout the day, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
There will be dance and crafts, birthday card creation and t-shirt quilt making.
The Office of Service Learning hopes the endless array of service to be done will help you discover your passion.
Their service ambassadors have opportunities prepped and awaiting student participation â€” the ambassadors will lead the marathon and also provide info about upcoming events theyâ€™re leading.
For info, contact servicelearning@fgcu.edu.