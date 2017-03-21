FGCU students team up with the Ocean Blue Project to help clean SWFL water

Next weekend, on March 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Ocean Blue Project will be working with a group of FGCU students on a community service learning project to help clean up the beach.

Originally founded on Nye Beach in Newport, Oregon, the goal of the OBP is to spread awareness about the importance of clean water by providing planning and technical assistance to landowners, communities and local governments. The groupâ€™s main focus is to improve urban water quality by using a holistic ecosystem-based approach that works to lower excess nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus and E. coli. Â Â

The action will happen on Saturday at 1560 Estero Boulevard on Fort Myers Beach.

To participate, contact the group leader, Jonathan Hart, at [email protected].