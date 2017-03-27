Diabetes is a family disease, yet many families are not offered proper education on this debilitating phenomenon.

Greater Naples YMCA hopes to change that by providing outreach programs to bring support to families to help them cope mentally and physically with the daily struggles that come with a diabetes diagnosis.

According to the Center for Disease Control, type 2 diabetes accounts for about 90 percent to 95 percent of all diagnosed cases of diabetes, and type 1 diabetes accounts for about 5 percent.

The health and economic costs for both are enormous: Diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the United States in 2013 and is currently the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations, and adult onset blindness.

More than 20 percent of health care spending is for people with diagnosed diabetes.

The program is the YMCAâ€™s first of many free diabetes education series to come in the near future.

Attendees will learn about Dexcom, Omnipod, Puyre, Guardian Angel Dogs and others.

The series begins 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Greater Naples YMCA.