Habitat for Humanity Club build

Mar 17, 2017

This Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., FGCU’s Habitat for Humanity Club will be participating in a build at the national organization’s Lee County build site located at 1288 North Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers.

The club will work with the Habitat for Humanity Organization of Lee and Hendry Counties to do anything from raising a house, to demolishing one — anything construction related.

Habitat for Humanity is a private, nonprofit organization that is funded by local individuals, businesses and faith organizations.

According to its website, the Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties has served over 1,400 families and housed more than 3,000 individuals since 1982. The philanthropic organization was awarded the four-star rating by Charity Navigator, the highest award possible from America’s largest, independent charity evaluator.

If you would like to participate in the build to help end the cycle of poverty and provide stability to local families, please visit                          http://vhub.at/FGCU

