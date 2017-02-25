Advertisement

Select Page

Mothers Home Supply Drive

By | Feb 25, 2017 | | 0 |

Mother's Home Supply Drive

(EN Photo / Zack Rothman)

Located in Merwin Hall, outside room 145, a box sits awaiting donations of shampoos, conditioners, lotions, unused makeup, hair supplies, deodorant and any other basic necessities of life.

The Mothers Home Supply Drive, put on by FGCUâ€™s Phi Alpha National Honor Society, aims to help mothers in need by collecting toiletries, other bathroom supplies or just about anything that could be helpful. The box, which lays in front of Dr. Brusterâ€™s office, will be accepting donations up until April 28.

Rate:

About The Author

Zack Rothman

Related Posts

The 7th Annual 5K walk/run benefitting the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

The 7th Annual 5K walk/run benefitting the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

February 24, 2017

FGCU hosts Out of the Darkness Campus Walk

FGCU hosts Out of the Darkness Campus Walk

February 20, 2017

Swishes for Wishes comes to FGCU

Swishes for Wishes comes to FGCU

February 16, 2017

Delta House of Pancakes gives proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Delta House of Pancakes gives proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

February 10, 2017

Earn service learning hours on the Library Lawn

Earn service learning hours on the Library Lawn

February 6, 2017

Laces of Love returns to FGCU

Laces of Love returns to FGCU

February 3, 2017

New FGCU RSO tallies 1,500 service-learning hours in its first semester

New FGCU RSO tallies 1,500 service-learning hours in its first semester

January 23, 2017

Mothers Against Drunk Driving strive for positive changes in Florida law

Mothers Against Drunk Driving strive for positive changes in Florida law

January 11, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews