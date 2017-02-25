Located in Merwin Hall, outside room 145, a box sits awaiting donations of shampoos, conditioners, lotions, unused makeup, hair supplies, deodorant and any other basic necessities of life.

The Mothers Home Supply Drive, put on by FGCUâ€™s Phi Alpha National Honor Society, aims to help mothers in need by collecting toiletries, other bathroom supplies or just about anything that could be helpful. The box, which lays in front of Dr. Brusterâ€™s office, will be accepting donations up until April 28.