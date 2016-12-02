College students all have at least one thing in common: the need for service learning hours. Whether you’re a freshman or a senior, you most likely have heard about the Food Forest, or the hours you get from taking colloquium, but how many hours can you do here at FGCU before you want to try something a little farther from campus?

“I volunteer because I believe in the importance of the Naples Art Association’s educational programs for children and adults” Terry Moore, an NAA volunteer, said, “as well as its efforts to promote and enhance valuing and appreciating visual arts in the community.”

The Naples Art Association (NAA), which is over 60 years old, hosts multiple events including, but not limited to, Dinner with Artists, Art in the Park, The Naples National Art Festival as well as exhibits at its gallery, formerly known as the Von Liebig Art Center.

With all of the events that are put on by the NAA, it takes a strong team of volunteers to keep the ball rolling. For that reason, the NAA is reaching out to the Eagles for volunteers. Several opportunities are available at the NAA including working the different festivals–three of which were recently ranked in the top five on Sunshine Artist magazine’s list of The 200 Best Shows in the Art and Craft Festival in the U.S.

“Having the opportunity to contribute to the community in a way that promotes both art and artists is very satisfying for me,” Dianna Rehla, another NAA volunteer, said.

The next upcoming festival is this Art in the Park on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cambier Park in Naples. The NAA festivals provide local artist a chance to show their work while allowing everyone else to bask in the talent. Volunteering positions at these festivals include booth-sitters, gate keepers and other assorted roles. Though, you don’t have to attend an outdoor festival to give back.

“I see and offer beautiful creative pieces through volunteering at the gift shop and I extend any needed support to the Naples Art Association,” Rehla continues, “My volunteering allows them to focus their attention on the programs of the NA.”

Volunteer opportunities are also available in the gift shop and working in the reception area. As a volunteer at the front desk – reception area – you would be responsible for answering phones, greeting guests and becoming a part of the NAA family.

“I get great joy in meeting and assisting our visitors,” Rehla said.

For more information about the volunteer opportunities available at the NAA, contact Amy Kessler at [email protected] or 239-262-6517 extension 105.