On Wednesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. until noon, the Office of Service Learning will host its second annual Eagles Care Book Fair on the Library Lawn. Fifty underprivileged preschool aged children from the local community will be at FGCU to participate in a morning full of fun and education.

The Office of Service Learning will bring 50 preschoolers from Gladiolus Learning Center to take part in sack races, ring tosses, dance parties and face painting.

The children will also have some reading time from a guest reader. Last year at the inaugural event, the president of FGCU Student Government, Thieldens Elneus, surprised the group and read the children a book.

At the end of the event, each child will get to leave with a book of their choice from books donated by the FGCU community.

If you would like to volunteer to help less fortunate children while also earning service learning hours, please contact FGCU Student Body Vice President Emmalyn Green via tinyurl.com/js8f2ep.