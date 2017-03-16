Starbucks employees help Lee County Homeless Coalition

This past Monday, March 13, Starbucks employees volunteered for a United Way Day of Caring project hosted by the Lee County Homeless Coalition, its annual Homeless Service Day and Veterans Stand Down.

A stand down is a military term used to describe a brief respite from combat where troops could access a variety of services. The objective of this stand down was to help both veterans and homeless individuals get what they need by providing services in a one-stop setting.

Starbucks volunteers assisted by surveying individuals as they entered the event to find out information critical to their needs.

“We were touched and humbled by the people we got to help and also the contribution of other volunteers and businesses,” said Tiffany Farrington, the local Starbucks store manager. “It inspires us to make an effort to do more events like this one.”

Several agencies and organizations participated in the event, including United Way’s 211 staff. United Way 211 is a free, 24-hour non-emergency helpline for information and referral to local human services such as food, housing, medical, childcare and more.

“More and more individuals and families find they are in need of services provided at this event,” Janet Bartos said, the executive director of Lee County Homeless Coalition. “It’s only with the assistance of local volunteers that we can rise to meet this challenge.”

The United Way Volunteer Center connects individuals and companies to volunteer opportunities throughout the community. You can reach the United Way Volunteer Center by calling 239-433-2000 or visiting the United Way website at www.UnitedWayLee.org.