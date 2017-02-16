Swishes for Wishes comes to FGCU

Raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, FGCU’s Chi Omega sorority hosted its first philanthropic basketball tournament on Friday, Feb. 3, at the North Lake basketball courts, joining the sorority’s nationwide effort .

With the help of Campus Activities Director Jamie Mandie, each round of the tournament followed intramural rules. There was both a women’s bracket and a men’s bracket where there was each one winning team. On top of the points each team scored during the games, there were donation jars designated for each team; for every dollar donated, one point was added to their score.

Each team was required to pay $60 and was comprised of five players and two substitutes. The winning team from each bracket won $100 for the philanthropy of its choice, as well as a trophy.