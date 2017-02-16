Swishes for Wishes comes to FGCU
Raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, FGCU’s Chi Omega sorority hosted its first philanthropic basketball tournament on Friday, Feb. 3, at the North Lake basketball courts, joining the sorority’s nationwide effort .
With the help of Campus Activities Director Jamie Mandie, each round of the tournament followed intramural rules. There was both a women’s bracket and a men’s bracket where there was each one winning team. On top of the points each team scored during the games, there were donation jars designated for each team; for every dollar donated, one point was added to their score.
Each team was required to pay $60 and was comprised of five players and two substitutes. The winning team from each bracket won $100 for the philanthropy of its choice, as well as a trophy.
Underneath two tents draped with banners for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, set up just out- of-bounds, sisters of the Chi Omega sorority handed out water and snacks to participants.
With three teams in the women’s bracket and 13 teams in the men’s bracket, the Pi Mu chapter of Chi Omega raised approximately $1,000.
The winner of the women’s bracket was “The Breast Ballers” and the winner of the men’s bracket was “Team Buckets.”
The winning teams donated to Breast Cancer Education and Awareness and the Make- A-Wish Southern Florida Foundation, respectively.
(EN Photo / Zack Rothman)