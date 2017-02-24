The 7th Annual 5K walk/run benefitting the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

The 7th Annual Walk for Wishes, a 5K walk/run benefitting the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, will be held at FGCUâ€™s recreation fields on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Walk For Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser that has already granted roughly 270,000 wishes. The fundraiser is a certified, timed 5K walk/run. All ages are encouraged to participate in the event to help make wishes come true for local children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Pre-registration fees for the Walk for Wishes are $25 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for children 13 years old and younger. Registration is available online at www.walkforwishessfla.net to sign up as an individual or to register a team.

Registration will also open at the venue, 10501 FGCU Blvd S in Fort Myers, the day of the event at 7:30 a.m. â€” the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. After the walk/run ends, the Family Fun Day begins, which will include food and activities.

According to the chairs of the walk/run, Dorothy Blasingim and Tammy Teece of Regions Bank, the goal for this yearâ€™s event is to help raise enough money to grant 23 local wishes. The fundraiser is run by wish families, volunteers and donors.

Sponsors for the walk/run include Publix, Regions, Blue Ocean Press, Family Thrift Center, Feil Inc., FGCU Institute for Entrepreneurship, FGCU Business and Entrepreneurship Club, Collier County Sheriffâ€™s Office, Itâ€™s IT, Joey Dâ€™s Restaurant, Island Coast Pediatrics, Golisano Childrenâ€™s Hospital of SWFL, Boarâ€™s Head, Sky Zone Fort Myers, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Mutual of Omaha Bank, Once Upon a Child, Regions, Scott M. Craven, Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, Shoreline Flooring Supplies and Trusted Choice.