Advertisement

Select Page

The 7th Annual 5K walk/run benefitting the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

By | Feb 24, 2017 | | 0 |

The 7th Annual Walk for Wishes, a 5K walk/run benefitting the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, will be held at FGCUâ€™s recreation fields on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Walk For Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser that has already granted roughly 270,000 wishes. The fundraiser is a certified, timed 5K walk/run. All ages are encouraged to participate in the event to help make wishes come true for local children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Pre-registration fees for the Walk for Wishes are $25 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for children 13 years old and younger. Registration is available online at www.walkforwishessfla.net to sign up as an individual or to register a team.

Registration will also open at the venue, 10501 FGCU Blvd S in Fort Myers, the day of the event at 7:30 a.m. â€” the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. After the walk/run ends, the Family Fun Day begins, which will include food and activities.

According to the chairs of the walk/run, Dorothy Blasingim and Tammy Teece of Regions Bank, the goal for this yearâ€™s event is to help raise enough money to grant 23 local wishes. The fundraiser is run by wish families, volunteers and donors.

Sponsors for the walk/run include Publix, Regions, Blue Ocean Press, Family Thrift Center, Feil Inc., FGCU Institute for Entrepreneurship, FGCU Business and Entrepreneurship Club, Collier County Sheriffâ€™s Office, Itâ€™s IT, Joey Dâ€™s Restaurant, Island Coast Pediatrics, Golisano Childrenâ€™s Hospital of SWFL, Boarâ€™s Head, Sky Zone Fort Myers, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Mutual of Omaha Bank, Once Upon a Child, Regions, Scott M. Craven, Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, Shoreline Flooring Supplies and Trusted Choice.

Rate:

About The Author

Zack Rothman

Related Posts

FGCU hosts Out of the Darkness Campus Walk

FGCU hosts Out of the Darkness Campus Walk

February 20, 2017

Swishes for Wishes comes to FGCU

Swishes for Wishes comes to FGCU

February 16, 2017

Delta House of Pancakes gives proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Delta House of Pancakes gives proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

February 10, 2017

Earn service learning hours on the Library Lawn

Earn service learning hours on the Library Lawn

February 6, 2017

Laces of Love returns to FGCU

Laces of Love returns to FGCU

February 3, 2017

New FGCU RSO tallies 1,500 service-learning hours in its first semester

New FGCU RSO tallies 1,500 service-learning hours in its first semester

January 23, 2017

Mothers Against Drunk Driving strive for positive changes in Florida law

Mothers Against Drunk Driving strive for positive changes in Florida law

January 11, 2017

‘Holiday Happenings’ raises awareness to Shy Wolf

‘Holiday Happenings’ raises awareness to Shy Wolf

December 27, 2016

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews