The 7th Annual 5K walk/run benefitting the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

The 7th Annual Walk for Wishes, a 5K walk/run benefitting the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, will be held at FGCU’s recreation fields on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Walk For Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser that has already granted roughly 270,000 wishes. The fundraiser is a certified, timed 5K walk/run. All ages are encouraged to participate in the event to help make wishes come true for local children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Pre-registration fees for the Walk for Wishes are $25 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for children 13 years old and younger. Registration is available online at www.walkforwishessfla.net to sign up as an individual or to register a team.

Registration will also open at the venue, 10501 FGCU Blvd S in Fort Myers, the day of the event at 7:30 a.m. — the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. After the walk/run ends, the Family Fun Day begins, which will include food and activities.

According to the chairs of the walk/run, Dorothy Blasingim and Tammy Teece of Regions Bank, the goal for this year’s event is to help raise enough money to grant 23 local wishes. The fundraiser is run by wish families, volunteers and donors.

Sponsors for the walk/run include Publix, Regions, Blue Ocean Press, Family Thrift Center, Feil Inc., FGCU Institute for Entrepreneurship, FGCU Business and Entrepreneurship Club, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, It’s IT, Joey D’s Restaurant, Island Coast Pediatrics, Golisano Children’s Hospital of SWFL, Boar’s Head, Sky Zone Fort Myers, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Mutual of Omaha Bank, Once Upon a Child, Regions, Scott M. Craven, Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, Shoreline Flooring Supplies and Trusted Choice.