Wanderlust celebrates its 28th anniversary

FGCUâ€™s School of Resort and Hospitality Management is taking its hospitality off campus for the 28th anniversary of Wanderlust, a culinary and travel extravaganza.

On April 1, guests can enjoy numerous activities and opportunities to bid on travel packages â€” the proceeds of which will benefit the School of Resort and Hospitality students by supporting programs like financial assistance and scholarships.

It also provides resources that will give students a competitive edge upon graduation.

The Wanderlust event is also a learning lab â€” allowing three event management students to plan and produce a large scale fundraising event in eight months.

The Senior Event Project course then works on the event as a class project in the semester of the event.

More than 50 FGCU students, particularly RHM students, will also volunteer for service learning hours.

On Saturday, April 1, the 28th anniversary of Wanderlust will take place at the Six Bends HarleyDavidson, located at 9501 Thunder Road in Fort Myers.

Admission to Wanderlust is $200 and will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Six Bends Harley Davidson, followed by an after party at HeadPinz from 9:15 to 11:15 p.m.

To learn more about Wanderlust 2017, visit www. FGCUWanderlust.org or email [email protected].