Wanderlust celebrates its 28th anniversary

By | Mar 27, 2017 | | 0 |

FGCUâ€™s School of Resort and Hospitality Management is taking its hospitality off campus for the 28th anniversary of Wanderlust, a culinary and travel extravaganza.

On April 1, guests can enjoy numerous activities and opportunities to bid on travel packages â€” the proceeds of which will benefit the School of Resort and Hospitality students by supporting programs like financial assistance and scholarships.

It also provides resources that will give students a competitive edge upon graduation.

The Wanderlust event is also a learning lab â€” allowing three event management students to plan and produce a large scale fundraising event in eight months.

The Senior Event Project course then works on the event as a class project in the semester of the event.

More than 50 FGCU students, particularly RHM students, will also volunteer for service learning hours.

On Saturday, April 1, the 28th anniversary of Wanderlust will take place at the Six Bends HarleyDavidson, located at 9501 Thunder Road in Fort Myers.

Admission to Wanderlust is $200 and will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Six Bends Harley Davidson, followed by an after party at HeadPinz from 9:15 to 11:15 p.m.

To learn more about Wanderlust 2017, visit www. FGCUWanderlust.org or email [email protected].

Rachel Iacovone

Rachel Iacovone (yah-cuh-voe-nee) is a fourth-year journalism student at Florida Gulf Coast University. She was born and raised in the Sunshine State, which may not be obvious considering her pale skin and less-obvious vitamin D deficiency. Also made less obvious by her skin tone â€” her Hispanic heritage. She can be found at the Eagle News copydesk or out shooting events around campus with one of her seven camera bodies. She is a self-proclaimed foodie and others-proclaimed hipster, proud Christian and bleeding-heart Liberal and an obvious fan of contradictions.

