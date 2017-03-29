Zeta Tau Alpha to host Alico Family Golf Night

Zeta Tau Alpha will host their Alico Family Golf Night on Thursday, March 30, at Alico Family Golf.

Twenty-Five percent of the proceeds from mini golf as well as the driving range will be donated to breast cancer education and awareness.

Nationally, ZTA is partnered with multiple Think Pink programs, such as The American Cancer Society, National Football League and Bright Pink. Though food and drinks will be available for purchase, they will not be included in the proceeds for the philanthropy.

Golf clubs will be provided by the facility for those who do not have their own.

No skill level of any sort is required.