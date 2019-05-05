2019 Eagle Scholar-Athlete finalists announced

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

The FGCU Department of Athletics announced on Monday its five finalists for the 2019 Eagle Scholar-Athlete Award.

The 2019 finalists include: Julia Ascua of women’s tennis, Christina Kaas Elmgreen of swim, Holly Fritz of women’s soccer, Riley Randolph of softball and Maggie Rick of volleyball.

The Eagle Scholar-Athlete Award is described by FGCU Athletics as the highest honor FGCU bestows on a graduating senior and recognizes the ability of the winner to combine athletic and academic success, along with community service.

The first finalist, Ascua, holds a 3.93 GPA in accounting with a minor in economics in addition to upholding her position on the women’s tennis team.

She’s been a mainstay on the President’s List since 2015, is a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete and has been honored with ASUN All-Academic accolades twice.

Athletically, Ascua is a three-time member of the All-ASUN First Team and was placed on the All-ASUN Doubles Second Team once, also receiving ASUN Player of the Week honors three times.

Elmgreen, a swimmer and honors college student, carries a 3.87 GPA in finance.

She is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, a society that recognizes the top-10 percent of undergraduate students at AACSB accredited business schools, as well as being a three-time CSCAA Scholar All-American.

Elmgreen made school history by becoming the first FGCU swimmer to medal in every career race competed, five gold medals included in this feat.

Additionally, Elmgreen was recognized as the Most Outstanding Female Senior in the CCSA in 2017 and holds the school record for the 200 butterfly.

Women’s soccer’s Holly Fritz became FGCU’s first-ever First Team Academic All-American due to her 3.98 GPA in economics.

Fritz’s GPA also carried her to receiving the 2018 ASUN Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year and a place on the ASUN All-Academic Team.

Her two years with the Eagles were historic, earning her a spot on the 2017 United Soccer Coaches Association Southeast Region Second Team after finishing in the top 10 in the nation in assists.

Fritz was also named to the All-ASUN First Team both years and finished her career ranked in the FGCU top-10 in seven different categories.

Pitcher Riley Randolph has been named to the Dean’s List every semester since fall 2016 due to her 3.41 GPA in communication.

She is a 2018-19 ASUN SAAC representative, leading her to attend the summer and winter ASUN Conference meetings.

In the circle, Randolph’s performance has garnered nine ASUN Pitcher of the Week honors and Pitcher and Freshman of the Year accolades.

She currently holds the school records for career starts and innings pitched and is on track to finish her career in the top-3 in school history in every significant pitching statistic.

Finally, Maggie Rick of FGCU volleyball was nominated for her 3.90 GPA in economics with a minor in management.

She’s been named to the Athletics Director Honor Roll seven times, the Dean’s List five times, and the President’s List twice.

A member of the Honors College, Rick ranks among the top 10 percent of students in the Lutgert College of Business.

On the court, Rick finished her career as FGCU’s all-time leader in assists and matches played.

She was named the 2016 ASUN Setter of the Year and is the first four-time all-conference and three-time all-academic team selection in program history.

“Each of these outstanding women personify the definition of the term Scholar-Athlete and what being a leader and ultimate Eagle represents,” FGCU Director of Athletics Ken Kavanagh said. “We thank them for their countless collective sacrifices, efforts and significant contributions to FGCU Athletics in general and to the University as a whole.”

The winner of the Eagle Scholar-Athlete award will be announced on Thursday, Apr. 25 during the annual Nesties Senior Send-Off event.