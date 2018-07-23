Select Page

Ashley Parks nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

By | Jul 23, 2018 | , | 0 |

Ashley Parks nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year
Photo courtesy of FGCU Athletics

Recent FGCU graduate and women’s soccer player Ashley Parks has been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award for 2018.

The NCAA Woman of the Year award is awarded to women student-athletes each year who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers, according to FGCU Athletics.

Three girls from each division (I-III) are selected as finalists, which will be announced in September. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then selects one Woman of the Year from the nine finalists, which will be announced at the annual award ceremony on October 28th.

“I am extremely honored, thankful and humbled to be nominated for such an incredible award,” said Parks. “My athletic, academic and community-service participation at FGCU enriched my college experience and made my time at FGCU so enjoyable. Now that I have graduated, I hope to leave a fraction of a legacy as FGCU did on me.”

Parks recently was co-awarded with the Eagle Scholar-Athlete Award, which is the highest honor a graduating senior student-athlete can receive. The award celebrates those student-athletes who can combine athletic and academic success with community service. Additionally, Parks was a two-time ASUN All-Academic Team member and a Female FGCU Athletics Student-Athlete of the Month selection.

“Ashley persevered through a devastating knee injury in her junior year and could have easily forgone playing an additional 5th year, but her will and determination prevailed,” said head women’s soccer coach Jim Blankenship. “She has excelled athletically and academically, and is an incredible leader who is deserving of this nomination. FGCU women’s soccer will be forever grateful for her contributions.”

Rate:

About The Author

Jordyn Matez

Related Posts

Golf trio earns All-American Scholar Award

Golf trio earns All-American Scholar Award

July 16, 2018

Beach Volleyball transfers strengthen team

Beach Volleyball transfers strengthen team

July 14, 2018

Ronaldo breaks records in World Cup tie

Ronaldo breaks records in World Cup tie

July 2, 2018

Ball State transfer signs with women’s basketball

Ball State transfer signs with women’s basketball

July 2, 2018

FGCU Athletics is going green

FGCU Athletics is going green

June 29, 2018

Professional sports going green

Professional sports going green

June 29, 2018

Youngquist Sweat Elected to ASUN Hall of Fame

Youngquist Sweat Elected to ASUN Hall of Fame

June 7, 2018

Leon and Dye Drafted by MLB in 23rd Round

Leon and Dye Drafted by MLB in 23rd Round

June 6, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Estero Dental
Great Clips

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews