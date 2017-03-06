Baseball sweeps UNC Wilmington in first road series

The FGCU baseball team picked off right where they left off. The Eagles went to UNC Wilmington and notched their first road sweep since 2014.

Â Along the way, head coach Dave Tollett picked up wins 498, 499 and 500 as the Eagles won six straight and moved to 10-2 on the season.

Â “This one feels really good,” Tollett said. “Itâ€™s always nice to board the plane after a road trip with a sweep, and we were able to do that against a very completive UNC Wilmington team. These guys are playing at a high level right now, and weâ€™ll need to keep it up with the tough stretch that is the next few weeks.”

Â FGCU took game one of the seriesÂ on Friday,Â March 3 with 5-3 against the Seahawks, who started the year ranked 24th in the country. Â

Â Garrett Anderson made the start for the Eagles and Sterling Koerner closed it out, going 2 1/3 innings, for his third save of the year.

Â Jake Smith hit his first home run of the season as well as an RBI single in his next at bat to help the Eagles win the opening game of the series.

Â In game two, FGCU gave the ball back to Kutter Crawford and he went out and pitched seven scoreless innings to pick up his third win in as many starts. He walked none and struck out seven among the 108 pitches he threwÂ Saturday, March 5.

Â Nick Rivera went deep again for his team leading third home runs of the season. The Eagles got hits from eight of the nine batters to help pick up a 5-1 win.

Â In the final game of the three game series, the Eagles picked up a 10-1 as the offense erupted behind Eli Lovell and Matt Reardon who both hit their first home runs of the season.

Julio Gonzalez also knocked in his 12th RBI of the season as the junior shortstop is now second on the teams in RBIâ€™s behind catcher Spencer Levine.

Â Josh Dye made his fourth start of the season and pitched well as he went into the seventh inning allowing just one run picking up his third win of the season.

Â Through the first 12 games of the season, right fielder Corey Fehribach leads the teams hitting .435. Four other Eagles are batting over .300 on the year and as a team, they are hitting .283.

Â On the pitching side of things, the Eagles staff has a 3.58 ERA and they have walked only 39 batters with 117 strikeouts for the season.

The next time the Eagles will be in action will beÂ on Tuesday, March 7Â when they face off against No. 2 UF at Jet Blue Park atÂ 6:30 p.m.