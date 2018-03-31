Baseball Claims Opener Against Jackson State, Wins 6-3

Coming off an emotional win on Wednesday night against Miami, the FGCU baseball team (20-5) extended its winning streak to seven games following a 6-3 win over Jackson State (17-8). With the win, the Eagles are now 4-0 against the Tigers.

“It was a good Friday night win,” said head coach Dave Tollett. “Mario pitched really well and our bats did enough to get the win. Hats off to Vickery for coming in to get the final six outs of the game. It was important to follow up the Miami win with a good win on the road.”

The Eagles would score the first three runs at the top of the second inning. After a lead-off double from sophomore Richie Garcia and fellow sophomore Alex Brait getting hit by a pitch, senior Spencer Levine clocked a three-run homer to give the Eagles the lead.

The Eagles would add another run at the top of the third. After redshirt senior Gage Morey walked and stole second, sophomore Kohl Gilmore would bring in Morey with an RBI double to give the Eagles a 4-0 lead.

At the bottom of the third, redshirt senior Mario Leon was holding the Tigers scoreless, but the Tigers would claw in their way on the scoreboard. After giving up a lead-off single, Leon was able to strikeout the first batter and get the second out on a groundout, but the Tigers would score two runs on a fielding error and an RBI single before Leon struck out the last batter to end the third inning.

Despite giving up two runs in the third, Leon would remain in the game and add two more strikeouts in the fifth. In the bottom of the sixth, Leon got the first two out, but after giving up three straight singles, the Tigers would cut the deficit to 4-3 after a double steal attempt with the last runner getting caught stealing.

The Eagles bounced back in the seventh, adding two more runs in the game. After sophomore Marc Coffers reached first and advanced to second on two fielding errors. Coffers would then advance to third on a passed ball and before scoring the fifth run while Morey drew a walk. Morey would then advance to second on another passed ball before Gilmore drew another Eagles walk for redshirt junior Jay Hayes. Hayes would clock an RBI single and bring in Morey.

Leon would earn his fourth win of the season after tossing seven innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out eight.

Nikelle Galatas was credited with the loss after throwing 6.1 innings. Galatas gave up six runs on (five earned) on four hits while walking five and striking out two.

Sophomore Trey Vickery earned his first save of the season after throwing two scoreless innings while walking one batter and striking out one.

Garcia, Gilmore, and Levine had two hits each. Garcia finished 2-5 with one run, Gilmore finished 2-4 with an RBI and a walk, and Levine finished 2-3 with a walk and three RBIs.

Hay was the only other Eagle with a hit as he went 1-5 with an RBI.

The Eagles will send Josh Dye to the mound to pitch in game two.