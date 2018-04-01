The FGCU baseball team earned its eighth straight win behind 7.2 strong innings Josh Dye who picked up his fifth win of the season.

“This was a big win for us,” said head coach Dave Tollett. “Our bats to continue to shine and Josh did what Josh does on the mound. He gave us another really good start and we have put together a nice little streak here. We know sweeps are tough so we are going to need to be ready to play tomorrow and hopefully, we can continue this ride.

The Eagles started the game by scoring two runs in the first inning on RBI hits from Richie Garcia and Kohl Gilmore.

Jackson State tied the game at 2-2 a half inning later, but FGCU went back in front by two runs when Marc Coffers and Gilmore each drove in runs in the second and third to make it 4-2. The two teams traded runs to make it 5-3 and then later on, Eli Lovell singled home Garcia to make it 6-3. Moments later, Christian Proffitt brought in two on an RBI single to give FGCU a five-run lead

Sebastian Gruszecki took over with two outs in the eighth and Proffitt came through again in the ninth with another RBI single and FGCU came away with a five run win.

The Eagles tallied 18 hits in the game, led by Proffitt who drove in three runs and Alex Brait who had four hits.